Angelina Jolie visits her daughter’s university and takes a photo with fans

Actress Angelina Jolie snapped photos with fans who found her during a quick visit with daughter Zahara on the campus of Spelman College in Atlanta. The 47-year-old celebrity posed smiling in the company of her daughter’s colleagues at the educational institution.

On Twitter, a student wrote in a photo with Jolie and Zahara: “Angelina Jolie taking a casual stroll with her daughter at the Spelman freshman reception”.

One of the students even recounted a dialogue he had with the celebrity when asking for a selfie with her: “’Hey, I know you’re trying to be discreet, so when I take this picture, look down here so I don’t raise the camera. Beauty?‘. Angelina Jolie: ‘Good idea!‘”.

In August, the actress shared with her followers on Instagram the first photo of her daughter with her new colleagues from the liberal arts college. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all the new students starting this year (…) A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”, said the emotional actress in the caption. On TikTok, a video showing Angelina and Zahara with other family members of the new students went viral.

Angelina Jolie in the afternoon signing autographs of her new book “Know Your Rights and Claim Them”. Playback: Instagram



In addition to Zahara, Jolie is also the mother of Maddox (21 years old), Pax (18 years old), Shiloh (16 years old) and twins Vivienne and Knox (14 years old). The father of the six is ​​actor Brad Pitt.

This Monday (24) it was also announced that the American will give life to the opera singer Maria Callas, in a feature directed by Pablo Larraíns, known for the biographies “Jackie” and “Spencer”. “I take the responsibility for Mary’s life and legacy very seriously. I will do my best to face this challenge“, declared Angelina.

With no premiere date set, the feature “Maria” will tell the story of the singer, more specifically about her last days in Paris, in the 1970s.

Featured Photo: Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara. Playback/Twitter.