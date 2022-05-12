Angelina Jolie visits the Ukrainian city of Lviv in full Russian invasion

The actress Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to ukrainian city of Lviv, located in the west of the country, at a time when the territory is in Maximum tensionafter the Russian invasion that began on February 24.

The actress is a special ambassador of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), where he has focused on the great crises that cause mass displacement, for which he seeks solutions for those who have been forced to flee their homes.

⚡️ Actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie was spotted at a cafe in western Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 30. Jolie is a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Video: Maya Pidhoretska via Facebook. pic.twitter.com/CBtR4HBMNR — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 30, 2022

However, the UNIAN news agency has announced that Angelina Jolie is visiting the country personally “to help to the Ukrainians” and not as part of the position he holds in the UN.

Thus, it was captured in various parts of the city, such as in a Cafeteria in which he is seen entering with a small backpack, sweater and gray pants while happily greeting the people who are in the establishment.

In this place, the actress also gave autographs; while the Ukrainian who recorded and shared the video points out: “Nothing special. Only Lviv. I just went for coffee. Just Angelina Jolie. Ukraine it’s just supported by everyone.”

For her part, another Ukrainian citizen shared the video and added to the description: “Angelina Jolie loves to drink coffee in Lviv. (…) The main purpose of your visit is to help to Ukraine! Thank you for your support, Ms. Jolie, and to everyone who stands with the people of Ukraine today!”

The actress was also caught talking with people in the streets of the city and playing with a little girl who has taken refuge in Lviv because of the war that has lasted for more than two months.

In addition, the Turkey Bureau Chief for the Middle East Eye news portal revealed that, during her visit, the actress had to seek refuge due to a threat of missile attack.

This is not the first time that Angelina Jolie visits ukrainian Refugees, since at the end of March he went to see a group of Ukrainian children admitted to the Bambino Gesú hospital in Rome.