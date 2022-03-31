Angelina Jolie visits Ukrainian children at the Bambino Gesù – Health Hospital

Angelina Jolie visits the Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome to meet the Ukrainian children who arrived in Italy due to the conflict, the doctors and nurses who take care of them. The visit took place yesterday. She makes the hospital known. “I am praying for the end of the war. This – she said – is the only way to stop the suffering and escape from the conflict zones. It is horrifying to see children paying the price, in lost lives, damaged health and trauma. “. Her visit took place on the day when the UN Refugee Agency confirmed that 4 million Ukrainians had fled their country in a month.

According to the United Nations Agency, cited in a post on Fb of the pediatric hospital, it is the refugee crisis with the most exponential growth since the Second World War to date. Another 6.5 million people have been displaced within the country. According to Unicef, more than half of Ukrainian children are internally displaced or have fled due to the devastating consequences of the war on their lives. About 2 million have reportedly fled the country and at least 2.5 million are living displaced.