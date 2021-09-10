Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt: “Evidence of Domestic Violence”

Actress Angelina Jolie assures she has “evidence” of the domestic violence suffered by ex-husband Brad Pitt and is ready to take her children to court to testify against him. This reveal, according to US media reports, new documents filed by the actress in recent days in court in the context of the actor’s divorce proceedings. According to the news bounced by the gossip sites on all the media, Jolie would have written down her assent to the testimony of “minor children”.

The couple has six children: Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14) and the twins Knox and Vivienne (12). The actress would be ready to involve her children, taking them to the courtroom to testify against Brad, he learned the site “The Blast”, then relaunched in magazines and online media. The gossip sites also report the incredulous and anonymous comments of some friends of the couple, who accuse the actress of fury against her ex-husband.

Jolie and Pitt were legally declared “single” in April 2019, but the lawsuit for the division of assets and custody of the children is still open five years after the separation. Jolie’s latest cannonade leads to an unfriendly hearing even if initially the private judge chosen by the ex couple to settle the end of the marriage seemed to indicate otherwise: John Ouderkirk, a now retired magistrate, on 23 August 2014 had married Brad and Angelina in a civil ceremony at Château Miraval, the Pitt-Jolie family estate in France. Immediately after the divorce filing, allegations were circulating that Brad allegedly committed verbal and physical abuse of Maddox, then 15, aboard a private jet and that this was the trigger for Angelina’s divorce request.

The “Fight Club” actor would have been “drunk and he and Angelina had a fight.” Then there was a parent-child issue that was not resolved as it should have and it went wrong, “a source in People said. The incident attracted the attention of the LAPD who opened a ‘ Inquiry with County Family Services Department The investigation ended with no place to proceed for Brad Pitt.