Angelina Jolie vs Brad Pitt, new details in the deposition to the court: “He took my son by the neck who tried to defend me”

The news that Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of beating and insulting her it had already been known for a few months. But today, from the document filed in court by the Hollywood star’s lawyers, there are more details on the attack that the actress would have suffered in 2016. To reveal them is the New York Times. “She grabbed me by the head and shook me,” said Jolie, adding that the violence would also affect the former couple’s children.

The altercation that would have taken place aboard a private jet six years ago would have been the straw that would have broken the camel’s back: a few days later, the request for divorce arrived. It would all start when Pitt accused Jolie of being “too condescending” to their children, and then start yelling at her in the bathroom of the private jet. After grabbing and shoving his ex-wife, Pitt allegedly “punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom.” He would also have grabbed one of their children by the neck, almost suffocating him, because he had tried to intervene in defense of his mother. Not only beatings but also humiliations: after attacking her ex-wife and her children, he would “pour beer on her and red wine on the children.”

The legal battle for the winery

In the statement filed in court in Los Angeles, as part of the legal battle involving the winery once owned by both Hollywood stars, a further detail also emerges. Jolie’s lawyers in fact mentioned a request by Pitt to sign “a confidentiality agreement which would contractually forbidden to speak outside the court of Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children. ‘

This would have been the condition for acquiring his shareholding in the aforementioned winery Château Miraval, purchased by the couple more than ten years ago. The legal dispute has been going on for years now, based on a back and forth of accusations between the former spouses. Pitt’s lawyers sued Jolie this year for violating her “contractual rights” when she sold her half of the company to a subsidiary of the Stoli Group without her approval. . Ms. Jolie’s counterclaim stated, on the contrary, that it was Mr. Pitt who withdrew from the agreement after she refused to accept her nondisclosure clause, forcing her to go to another buyer.

Read on on Open

Read also: