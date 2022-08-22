Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt: the FBI will not reopen the investigation for assault against the actor

Angelina Jolie does not want to share legal custody of her children with her ex, Brad Pitt (AFP)

Angelia Jolie filed a lawsuit with the FBI in April, anonymously, as Jane Doe, requesting documents related to the investigation against Brad Pitt to find out why no criminal charges were filed against her ex., whom she had accused of physical and verbal assault on her and her children during a private flight in 2016.

Jolie told the agents how the violent incident was. He claimed that Pitt was “angry” from the moment they boarded the plane from Nice to the United States with his six children.

During the flight on September 14, 2016, the actress said that her then-husband, who had been drinking, took her to the bathroom, where he pushed her on one of the bathroom walls and “grabbed her by the head, shaking her.” And he claimed that Pitt hit the roof of the plane four times after saying: “You’re screwing this family.”

When the children asked, “Are you okay, Mommy?” Pitt reportedly replied, “No, she’s not okay, she’s ruining this family. She is crazy “.

One of the children, whose name was removed from the report, shouted: “It’s not her, it’s you!” Then Pitt wanted to hit him too. To prevent this aggression, Jolie threw herself at him and ended up with injuries to her back and elbow.

At another point during the flight, according to the FBI report, Jolie said Pitt threw beer at her while she was trying to sleep.

At the end of the flight, Jolie claimed that Pitt exploded in anger when she told him that she was taking the children to a hotel. “You will not take my damn children” the actor would have yelled at him.

Also, the actress He provided photographs of his alleged injuries to the FBI for the report and also personal diaries of the children.

The actress filed for divorce four days after the incident.

In November 2016, the FBI made the decision to close the investigation and not file charges against Pitt over the alleged incident. He was also cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

Brad Pitt with his children and their parents (AFP)

The FBI is not expected to reopen the investigation against Pitt.reported the American press. “The incident was thoroughly investigated, there is no possibility of reopening the case. This is all a concerted effort to smear Brad.”, according to a friend of the actor.

The informant pointed to the site Page Six that although Jolie told the FBI the same details as in her ongoing custody case against Pitt, the judge still gave the actor joint custody of their children.

“This is really just Angelina’s version of events. These claims were raised at the custody hearing and the judge obviously didn’t believe him, otherwise Brad would never have been awarded joint custody.”

The former couple have been at war over their children for the past six years, ever since Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. Although they are officially divorced, the actors remain embroiled in a legal dispute over custody of Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. Maddox and Pax are 21 and 18, respectively.

Keep reading:

Angelina Jolie asked the FBI for explanations after the closure of an investigation for assault against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt: what happened on the violent family flight that led to the scandalous divorce

Angelina Jolie sold the shares of the winery she had with Brad Pitt