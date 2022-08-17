Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt: what happened on the violent family flight that led to the scandalous divorce

In September 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt.

Angelia Jolie filed a lawsuit with the FBI in April, anonymously, as Jane Doe, requesting documents related to an investigation into her ex-husband Brad Pitt, whom she had accused of physical and verbal assault on her and her children during a private flight in 2016. After that violent episode, the actress asked for a divorce.

The information was reported by Eriq Gardner of PuckNews. In the lawsuit – which was rejected – he asked the FBI to turn over documents related to the investigation against Pitt to find out why criminal charges were not filed against his ex.

Jolie told the agents how the violent incident was. He claimed Pitt was “angry” from the moment they boarded the plane from Nice to the US with their six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox. , 14.

During the flight on September 14, 2016, The actress said her then-husband, who had been drinking, took her to the bathroom, where he “grabbed her by the head, shaking her.” and he also shook her by the shoulders while they were arguing over one of her sons.

Brad Pitt poses with three of his children, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Maddox Jolie-Pitt, along with their parents Jane Etta Pitt and William Alvin Pitt at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. (Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jolie claimed that Pitt hit the roof of the plane four times after telling him: “ You’re screwing this family.” When the children asked, “Are you okay, Mommy?” Pitt reportedly replied, “ No, she’s not okay, she’s ruining this family, she’s crazy.”

At this point, one of the children, whose name was removed from the report, yelled: “ It’s not her, it’s you! ”according to the FBI report. Then supposedly Pitt ran towards the boy, but Jolie stopped him, sustaining injuries to his back and elbow.

At another point during the flight, according to the initial FBI report, Jolie said Pitt poured beer on her while she was trying to sleep.

At the end of the flight, Jolie claimed that Pitt prevented the family from disembarking for about 20 minutes after she told him she was taking the children to a hotel in California. She said he yelled: “You will not take my damn children” and that he pushed her.

Also, the actress He provided photographs of his alleged injuries to the FBI for the report and also personal diaries of the children.

In November 2016, according to the aforementioned media, the FBI made the decision to close the investigation and not file charges against Pitt over the alleged incident. He was also cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

“In response to allegations made following a flight within the United States special aircraft jurisdiction that landed in Los Angeles with Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not investigate further. ”, Laura Eimiller, spokeswoman for the local FBI office in Los Angeles, said at the time.

“No charges have been filed in this matter,” he said.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their children Knox, Vivienne and Pax in 2013 (Reuters)

The actor He admitted that he had an alcohol problem and that he had yelled at one of his sons, but he always denied being physically abusive towards them.

Six days after the flight, Jolie filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” and asked for full physical custody of their children. Although she and Pitt are legally divorced, the exes are still at war over the custody of their five minor children.. The actor obtained joint custody of the children in May and lost it in July of that year.

At the time, the Oscar-winning actress said her decision to end the marriage “It was taken for the health of the family.”

“There are a lot of things I can’t say,” Jolie said of her years with Pitt. In an interview with T.i Guardianthe Oscar winner declared: “I separated for the welfare of my family. It was the right decision.”

Without going into details, Jolie said that she was afraid for the safety of her children and that is why she divorced Pitt, and accused him of domestic abuse: “I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the ones I had to take lightly. I had a hard time being in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.”.

“It doesn’t start with the plane incident. It’s much more complicated than that.”he added.

After knowing this new information, a person close to Pitt pointed out that he is “desperately trying to find something new” against his ex for the legal fight for the custody of his children. The source told Page Six that he sued the FBI for documents he already had. “It is information that she already had five and a half years ago. There is nothing new here.”

