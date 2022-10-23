Entertainment

Angelina Jolie wants freedom for Iranian women

Angelina Jolie

Actress, activist and director Angelina Jolie is using her Instagram as a platform to ask Iranian women for freedom. Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini continue across the country, raising tensions and generating a major gender debate, with many celebrities joining their voices to defend the right to dress as they wish.

In the professional’s post, she is very direct in the message and doesn’t need to go around the subject. “Women do not need to have their morals policed, their minds re-educated or their bodies controlled. They need freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats.”

Angelina Jolie’s voice

So far, the protests over Mahsa Amini have made the news, but they haven’t had the strength to advance the debates in Iran. Angelina Jolie’s voice will certainly bring more visibility to the cause and can make a difference on the international stage, which seeks to remedy the situation to avoid more cultural conflicts.

