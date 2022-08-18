Angelina Jolie wants to know why the FBI did not charge Brad Pitt after the plane incident

They were one of those perfect Hollywood couples that a lot of people looked up to as role models. However, six years ago, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to end their marriage and the controversial divorce process and battle for the custody of the children has brought to light the imperfections that the couple hid from society. And it is that, according to the details about the relationship that have been published by several American newspapers in recent months, it seems that Pitt and Jolie had more problems than they did to see from doors out.

A few weeks ago, several US media reported that the spark that blew up the marriage was an alleged argument on the couple’s private jet. This Wednesday, the news portal Page Six has published that now Angelina Jolie wants to know why, despite the fact that the actress filed the report of injuries after the incident and the testimony of the children, the FBI dismissed filing charges against Brad Pitt after the incident on the plane while they were traveling from Nice To united states.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival Own

According to the aforementioned media, the actress would have filed a lawsuit with another name, that of Jane Done, requesting the FBI the documents related to the investigation of the incident to try to have some new information to know the reasons that led the FBI not to accuse Brad. Pitt.





Likewise, Page Six has reported some details of the report of the accusation that Angelina Jolie made against Brad Pitt. In the initial FBI report, Jolie told officials she believed Pitt was “gone” from the moment they boarded the private jet from Nice to the United States, with their six children: Maddox, now 21, Pax , 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

Angelina Jolie at the premiere of ‘Eternals’ in Rome Provided Framework / IPA

According to information published by Page Six, Angelina Jolie assured the FBI that during the flight on September 14, 2016, the actor was drinking and that at one point Pitt took Jolie to the bathroom, where “he grabbed her by the head, shaking her.” In addition, according to the interpreter’s testimony, her ex-husband also shook her by her shoulders while they argued over one of her children.





Jolie declared in her day that, in the middle of that discussion, Brad Pitt punched the roof of the plane four times after telling her: “You’re screwing this family.” The children, worried about the fight, approached their parents and asked, “Are you okay, mom?” And, according to Angelina Jolie, Pitt replied: “No, it’s not right, it’s ruining this family, it’s crazy.”

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere for the film “Eternals” in Los Angeles, California, US October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters

However, according to the report published by Page Six, one of the children of the couple confronted Pitt and shouted: “It’s not her, it’s you!”. At that moment, the actor ran towards the boy, but Angelina Jolie managed to stop him, sustaining injuries to her back and elbow in the process.

At the end of the flight, according to the actress’s testimony, Pitt prevented the family from disembarking for about 20 minutes after she told him that she was taking the children to a California hotel to rest. Angelina Jolie testified that he yelled at her, “You’re not taking my fucking kids” and that she pushed him away. Six days later, the interpreter began the divorce process.

The FBI did not follow through with the prosecution after the incident.

What’s more, the actress sent photos of the injuries and the children’s testimonies to the FBI at the time she filed for divorce. However, as she has reported Page Six, the FBI discussed this case in November 2017 and finally made the decision not to open any legal action against Brad Pitt. Currently, the couple is still immersed in the legal battle to determine the custody of their minor children.