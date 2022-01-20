Angelina Jolie was a “fantastic” stepmother, reveals Billy’s son Bob Thornton

Angelina Jolie was a fantastic stepmother according to Harry James Thornton, the son of Billy Bob Thornton with whom the actress was married from 2000 to 2003.

Harry, now 27, recently spoke to E! News opening up about his past years as the Eternals star’s stepson, calling her a fantastic stepmother: “It was so strong. She was a lot of fun and, yes, she was one of the best stepmothers I’ve ever had. “

Harry’s father has been married six times: prior to Jolie, Billy Bob was married to Melissa Lee Gatlin (1978-1980), Toni Lawrence (1986-1999), Cynda Williams (1990-1992) and Pietra Dawn Cherniak (1993-19970). After Angelina, on the other hand, came Thornton’s current wife: Connie Angland, whom he married in 2014.

“If anyone found out they were together, that was the first thing they said in the newspapers and on TV“Harry continued, referring to the media attention that Angelina Jolie’s relationship with her father received.”And everyone always used the same words and the same titles to affection … it became annoying with the passage of time“.