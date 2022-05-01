Angelina Jolie was evacuated while visiting Ukraine

This weekend, the renowned film actress, Angelina Joliehad to be quickly evacuated in Ukraineafter a dangerous warning.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine It’s been over two months now. Both European countries continue to clash over political issues, led by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodimir Zelensky.

Let us remember that several cities of Ukraine have been destroyed by attacks delivered by the Russians.

Along these lines, according to UN data, almost 4 million Ukrainians have had to leave their native country, in search of protection for their families.

On the other hand, the numbers of dead civilians are discouraging. As of last week, nearly 4,000 people have lost their lives amid the attacks.

Several world personalities have shown their support for the country led by Zelensky.

For example, the actress of Ukrainian origin, Mila Kunis, along with her husband Ashton Kutcher, managed to raise about 34 million dollars, which go to help the victims.

Why was Angelina Jolie evacuated in Ukraine?

After the support of several actors, Angelina Jolie did not want to be left out and decided to visit Lviv. In the middle of the visit, the actress went to a medical center where injured children are recovered.

There, the protagonist of Maleficent, shared with the civilians who still remain in the city and also spoke with the children affected by the attacks carried out by Russia.

However, he also experienced a very tense moment. This morning a video went viral where you see Angelina Jolie being quickly evacuated of a building, after the announcement of a possible bombing.

The deafening sound of the sirens that sound every day alerted Jolie. She and her companions rushed to a place that would give them protection from a royal stroke in the sector.



