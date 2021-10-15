Angelina Jolie was initially convinced she had to make a cameo in the film!

When it comes to superheroes, Marvel has a lot of arrows in its bow, which if not used well can do damage. This is why the new film, Eternals, was initially supposed to give space to fewer characters. One of those we should have seen the least was Angelina Jolie’s Thena, who was initially convinced she was making a cameo.

The Eternals will be very long, longer than Avengers: Endgame, and this is probably precisely to give space to characters like that of Jolie, but not only, because as we know there will be a large cast by his side.

Thena will be a character with powers similar to those of Hela (Cate Blanchett) in Thor: Ragnarok. Thena is in fact able to create different weapons right in the palm of his hands. At first a very small space was designed for her, which was then expanded.

“When we first talked to her, I think she thought, I mean, I know she thought we wanted her for a very small cameo,” Eternals producer Nate Moore said during a visit to the press. “So she was a little surprised by the size of the role and really launched into Thena, creating a style of movement and combat for his character that was unique “.

According to the producer, Angelina Jolie has added a lot to her role. “She has experience with Salt and Tomb Raider, all of these movies. So we somehow partnered with her and our stunt coordinator to create a movement style that was different because she did so much. She said for example: ‘Well, I’ve done this before. What if we try this other thing? ‘ And part of the work that was done was to develop a way to train her to become somewhat fluent with weapons, because she hadn’t used swords much in the past and she hadn’t had a lot of staff fights and stuff like that. “

Fans are now waiting for the film, arriving in Italian cinemas on November 3, 2021. Meanwhile, they can enjoy the final trailer of Eternals.