Angelina Jolie: was she the one who leaked her romance with Brad Pitt to the press? – People – Culture

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were for years one of the most powerful couples in the world. Although they are currently in a mediatic divorce, they enjoyed more than ten years together.

Their relationship began in the midst of a scandal that filled all the magazine covers on the planet. They got involved in 2004 while filming the movie ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’.

At that time Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston. After the shooting of the film with Jolie, rumors began that she would be having an affair with her co-star.

The separation between Pitt and Aniston was officially announced in January 2005. Just a few months later Angelina Jolie and the actor were seen together enjoying a vacation in Kenya.

The images went around the world and created the famous love triangle between the three artists. It was the first time they were caught on paparazzi cameras.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ended two years of marriage. Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga / EFE

How did you get the photos?

Those photos were published by the entertainment magazine ‘Us Weekly’, which photographed the exact moment in which Angelina, Brad and Maddox, her adopted son, play on a beach as a family.

Now years later, Jann Wenner, the owner of the medium at the time, told the truth of the situation. In his memoir called ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ he explained how they came to have those images.

“We had the photo, we had the proof, we had the world premiere, Brangelina’s debut. And it was Angelina who gave us the tip,” Wenner said.

According to what he said, The actress would have given them information about the lodging where they were staying. The magazine sent a photographer who had the exact place, time and date of where the celebrities would meet.

