Angelina Jolie wears a dress in Rome ideal to return to the office

Angelina Jolie she’s a goddess on the red carpet, but when it comes to daywear, she prefers an understated approach. For premieres and award ceremonies she brings maximum glamor – her ethereal Versace moment at the Rome Film Festival is just one example – and off set, she favors a elevated minimalism. For example, her gray spotted midi dress, black ankle-length coat, and stiletto heels that she wore in Rome. Her look was simple yet glamorous, with her signature chic silhouette and muted tones.

Jolie always follows your own style rules. The actress’s wardrobe is made up of timeless staples she can rely on for years to come. The vintage style is another of the pillars of her wardrobe. In her interview for the cover of fashion UK, from the March 2021 issue, revealed her efforts to become a more conscious consumer: ‘Enjoy your vintage piecesif you have them, and rediscovering some vintage stores seems like part of the way forward,’ he mused.

Angelina Jolie. Photo: MEGA

And it seems that he has shared his wisdom with his family. Angelina Jolie lent her daughter Zahara a dazzling Elie Saab Haute Couture dress – which the actress wore to the Oscars in 2014 – to wear to the Eternals premiere in Hollywood last fall. At the same event, her daughter Shiloh wore a beige dress that was apparently a version of Gabriela Hearst’s slip dress that Angelina Jolie took to an event in the summer. (The teenager herself went back to rummage through her mother’s closet before the film’s London premiere, to which she wore a version of Angelina’s Dior gowns.)

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Monica Silveti