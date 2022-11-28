Angelina Jolie wears the Max Mara winter 2023 trend

Angelina Jolie amazes us with an iconic trend of winter 2023 fashion. Wear a Max Mara garment that made everyone fall in love!

Born in 1975, born on June 4th in Los Angeles, from two famous famous actors, Angelina Jolie. World famous American actress, her career begins the rise among Hollywood stars after the great success of Tomb Raider. Wife Brad Pitt in 2005 with whom he will have six children, both natural and adopted.

Together and individually they have started several philanthropic activities. After 11 years of marriage, in 2016 the two they divorce and this brought about a period of distress and depression for the actress. Furthermore, to prevent the onset of breast cancer, given the medical history of her family, she decided to have a mastectomy operation.

Known to all of us today as the interpreter of Maleficent, the wicked witch of a fairy world. An unprecedented point of view that Disney wanted to give us. The beautiful actress, director and activist has decided to give her fans an unpublished shot wearing one of the trendiest items of the moment: the Max Mara coat.

Angelina Jolie, the Max Mara coat becomes a winter 2023 trend, a must-have

Soft and enveloping cut, with belt to emphasize the waist. Classic beige tone, long with extra long length. A timeless and evergreen garment, signed by Max Mara, confirms itself as an iconic winter garment.

Practical and comfortable, perfect for this season’s freezing days and be anyway chic and elegant without too much effort. The actress combines it with a white top and ton sur ton trousers. She has undoubtedly conquered the Hollywood Diva and we are sure that she will do it with all of us too.

Perfect for a business outfits with denim and shirt, but also for a night look with sheath dress and stiletto heels, tailored suit or trousers and shirt for a refined and chic outfit. Do you want to amaze for a appointment special? Coat, black stretch dress and patent leather heels, vitnage and glod accessories, the perfect outfit for important events.