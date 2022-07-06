Angelina Jolie always sets trends with their clothing, styles and looks. And in these days in which summer has already dawned in the northern hemisphere, she was seen with a combination and set of clothing that she caused fury on social networks. In fact, she already has legions of people who follow her account and took to the streets dressed as her.

Be it winter or summer, fall or spring, Angelina Jolie always imposes an imprint both on hairstyles, makeup and personal looks, as well as on clothing styles. Brad Pitt’s ex at the same time has a dressing room that is valued both for the audacious garments it contains, as well as premium footwear and innovative handbags.

Angelina Jolie wears this summer style that is all the rage

Angelina Jolie He walked with his children through Rome and took advantage of these days to show off a very striking look in which he combined a dress over pants, a new trend that is here to stay. Her outfit was maize-toned, both the pants and the silk dress with little matching pleats, and a slit up to the waist. All crowned with jute platform flats and large sunglasses. The line belongs to the new Alberta Ferretti collection.

In the last days Angelina Jolie It was also in the news for the legal battle that confronts her ex Brad Pitt for the sale of a castle in France, which the couple acquired before they got married and which has a winery and vineyards from which an exquisite rosé wine emerges. Brad Pitt claims that the actress sold her part only to harm him.