Angelina Jolie welcomes a new member of the family, thanks to Pax Jolie Pitt

Without a doubt Angelina Jolie is becoming a great great film director, this is clearly seen by the work she is doing in her latest film with the Mexican actress Salma Hayek, the film is called “Without blood”. Also working on this film with the director is one of her children whom she shares with Brad Pitt, Pax Jolie Pitt., who has a great passion for photography and collaborates in the photographic direction of the film.

This Sunday was Labor Day in the United States and both Angelina Jolie Like his son Pax Jolie Pitt 18-year-old decided to go shopping at a pet store. The young man is one of the adopted sons and Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. He is part of the group of older children, since later come the biological children of the Shiloh couple and the twins Knox and Vivienne. The young man people He was seen leaving with a large dog bed and his mother walking behind him carrying a few shopping bags in her hand.

On one of the hottest days in California, which didn’t stop Pax Jolie Pitt nor his mother, both were encouraged to go out. Angelina Jolie He was wearing a crisp white T-shirt tucked into dark pants. She donned a pair of oversized aviator sunglasses and traded in her usual heels for a pair of sandals. In this way she looked comfortable and elegant.

On the other hand Pax Jolie Pitt He was comfortably dressed in an oversize look like the one used by most young people today, he also wore a printed purple cap. Keeping himself comfortable, he slipped on a pair of white canvas shoes. They were both very relaxed shopping and seemed very relaxed enjoying their day.

Source: Instagram Angelina Jolie Fans

Angelina Jolie Y Pax Jolie PittThey were alone shopping, neither Vivienne, nor Knox, nor Shiloh. Let us remember that of the older children who Angelina Jolie adopted with the actor Brad Pitt, Pax Jolie Pitt he is the only one left at home as Madox is studying in Seoul and Sahara is studying away too. Angeline Y people They were caught buying a dog bed in a pet store, which due to its size we can stipulate is to welcome a great friend, we hope to meet the new family pet soon.