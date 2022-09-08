Angelina Jolie welcomes a new member of the family, thanks to Pax Jolie Pitt

Entertainment

Without a doubt Angelina Jolie is becoming a great great film director, this is clearly seen by the work she is doing in her latest film with the Mexican actress Salma Hayek, the film is called “Without blood”. Also working on this film with the director is one of her children whom she shares with Brad Pitt, Pax Jolie Pitt., who has a great passion for photography and collaborates in the photographic direction of the film.

This Sunday was Labor Day in the United States and both Angelina Jolie Like his son Pax Jolie Pitt 18-year-old decided to go shopping at a pet store. The young man is one of the adopted sons and Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. He is part of the group of older children, since later come the biological children of the Shiloh couple and the twins Knox and Vivienne. The young man people He was seen leaving with a large dog bed and his mother walking behind him carrying a few shopping bags in her hand.

