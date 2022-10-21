Angelina Jolie will be Callas in the new Larrain film – Cinema

(ANSA) – ROME, OCTOBER 21 – Pablo Larraín (Jackie, Spencer, among others) today announced his next film “MARIA” on the life of the Greek soprano of American origin Maria Callas.



The protagonist of the film will be the Oscar winner Angelina Jolie. “MARIA” tells the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the greatest opera singer in the world, relived and reimagined during her last days in the Paris of the 70s.



“I take very seriously the responsibility of telling the life and collecting Maria’s legacy. I will give – said Angelina Jolie – everything I can to face this challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have admired for a long time. To have the opportunity to tell. Maria’s story with him, and with a screenplay by Steven Knight, is a dream. ” Written by Steven Knight (Spencer, Peaky Blinders) and produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle company, Juan de Dios Larraín for Fabula Pictures, and Jonas Dornbach for Komlizen Film. “Having the opportunity to combine my two deepest and most personal passions, cinema and opera, was – said Pablo Larraín – a long-awaited dream. Doing this with Angelina, an extremely courageous and curious artist, is an opportunity fascinating. A real gift “.



Jolie is now in post-production on her fifth film as director, WITHOUT BLOOD, the first as part of the three-year contract she signed with Fremantle as director and producer. (HANDLE).

