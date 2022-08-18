Angelina Jolie will be in Matera to shoot her film inspired by the novel by Alessandro Baricco

After Puglia, the director has decided that she will move the shooting of the film to the breathtaking scenery of the famous stones of Matera. This is ‘Without Blood’ based on the novel ‘Senza Sangue’ by Alessandro Baricco.

Angelina Jolie has chosen Matera as the set of his next film ‘Without Blood‘ based on the novel ‘Senza Sangue’ by Alessandro Baricco and manufactured by Fremantle. After Puglia, the director has decided that she will move the shooting of the film to the breathtaking scenery of the famous stones of Matera. This was confirmed by the mayor of the city.

Angelina Jolie will tour between Puglia, Matera and Rome

“It was Jolie herself who chose Matera and the most suitable locations for the scenic adaptation”said the mayor Domenico Bennardi, who told of the inspections that the Hollywood star carried out last March, strictly on heels despite the slippery cianche. “The film set will be set up in the heart of the Sassi which once again will be an extraordinary film showcase for tourists and we hope for as many international productions as” The Apartment “which has produced highly successful films, including: E ​​’era la mano di Dio, the TV series, The brilliant friend, The new Pope by Paolo Sorrentino, My name is Francesco Totti, just to name a few “.

The new film by Angelina Jolie based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco

Hollywood continues to suffer an irresistible fascination for the Bel Paese. Once again Italy is transformed into the set for American production which could begin to field work in the coming months. The Apulian councilor Gianfranco Palmisano a few weeks ago had made it known about the agreements that the production had stipulated to shoot some stupid in the Apulian town of Torre Chianca as the location of the film inspired by the Baricco novel, as well as some corners of the capital. It is the story of a father who lives with his two sons in an old farm in an isolated countryside, until their life is turned upside down by a tragic and sudden event.