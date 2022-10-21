Angelina Jolie will be Maria Callas directed by Pablo Larrain

ROME – Pablo Larrain (formerly directed by ‘Jackie’, ‘Spencer’) announced his next film ‘Maria’, on the life of Maria Callas. In the role of the Greek soprano of American origin there will be the Oscar winner Angelina Jolie.

ANGELINA JOLIE: “A DREAM I TAKE RESPONSIBLY”

“I take the responsibility of recounting life and collecting Mary’s legacy very seriously. I will give everything I can to meet this challenge. Pablo Larrain is a director I have long admired. Having the chance to tell Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream.”Said Jolie.

HISTORY

The film tells the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the greatest opera singer in the world, relived and reimagined during her last days in 1970s Paris.

PABLO LARRAIN: “I COMBINE MY DEEP PASSIONS: CINEMA AND OPERA”

“Having the opportunity to combine my two deepest and most personal passions, cinema and opera, has been a long-awaited dream.. Doing this with Angelina, an extremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A real gift, ”Larrain commented.

Written by Steven Knight (‘Spencer’, ‘Peaky Blinders’) is produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle company, Juan de Dios Larraín for Fabula Pictures, and Jonas Dornbach for Komlizen Film.

Jolie is now in post-production on her fifth film as a director‘Without Blood’the first as part of the three-year contract he signed with Fremantle as director and producer.

The news on the Dire site can be used and reproduced, provided that the source DIRE agency and the address www.dire.it are explicitly mentioned.