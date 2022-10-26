Angelina Jolie will be Maria Callas for Pablo Larrain

Pablo Larrain director of several biopics that have brought iconic characters such as Lady D (Spencer with Kristen Stewart), Pablo Neruda (Neruda with Luis Gnecco) and Jacqueline Kennedy (Jackie with Natalie Portman) to the big screen, will direct another biographical drama entitled “Maria” . This time Larrain will tell the life of the Greek soprano of American origin Maria Callas which will be played by Oscar winner Angelina Jolie.

“Maria” tells the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the greatest opera singer in the world, relived and reimagined during her last days in 1970s Paris. “Maria” is written by Steven Knight (Spencer, Peaky Blinders , The Assassin’s Promise) and produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle company, Juan de Dios Larraín for Fabula Pictures, and Jonas Dornbach for Komlizen Film.

Pablo Larraín said: “Having the chance to combine my two deepest and most personal passions, cinema and opera, has been a long-awaited dream. Doing this with Angelina, an extremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A true gift “.

Angelina Jolie said: “I take very seriously the responsibility to tell the life and collect the legacy of Maria. I will give everything I can to meet this challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. Having the chance to tell Maria’s story with him, and with a screenplay by Steven Knight, is a dream ”.

Jolie is currently working on post-production on her fifth film as a director, Without Bloodthe first as part of the three-year contract he signed with Fremantle as director and producer.

Italy seems to have regained its international attractiveness for film production, so much so that it has become a direct competitor of Hollywood for the best Italian film and television talents following the recent rebirth of Italy as a production center, he stated in an interview Fremantle manager Andrea Scrosati was released to the Deadline website during a panel at the MIA market in Rome.

“10 years ago, when Italian talents had great success with a film or series, they received that famous call from Hollywood,” said Scrosati, COO of the Fremantle Group and CEO of continental Europe. “Anyone who was called from Hollywood would go to Hollywood, and that was seen as a sign of success,” he continued. “There was a feeling that the Italian industry was good at training talents but that at some point they would leave”.

The tax credit in Italy for film and television production, introduced for the first time in 2008, in the meantime increased from 30% to 40% in 2020; Investments in local infrastructures, accompanied by the restructuring of the historic Cinecittà film studios in Rome, as well as the consequent development of important local companies capable of managing large productions, have led to the current situation.

“Today we see a situation where Italian productions compete in terms of quality, execution and thinking, with their counterparts in France, Germany and the UK,” said Scrosati. ”This has been a big change, so we have the type production here, which you first had to go and find elsewhere ”.

Scrosati also mentioned the importance of having a production center like Cinecittà, on whose renovation and expansion 260 million euros have been invested.

I remember when I was on Sky, when we were doing our first productions in Cinecittà many years ago, frankly, it was embarrassing.

Freemantle is currently filming Finally The Dawn by Saverio Constanzo, for whom he built one of the largest sets ever built in the studios and made a strategic pact with the studios that provides that the company rents six of his studios continuously for five years.

Scrosati also talks about how he convinced Angelina Jolie to shoot her next film as a director in Italy Without Bloodbased on the novel “Senza blood” by Alessandro Baricco.