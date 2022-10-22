Entertainment

Angelina Jolie will be Maria Callas in a biopic film

Pablo Larraín will direct Angelina Jolie in the biopic about opera singer Maria Callas. Here are the first details.

The next project of Pablo Larraín will see as the protagonist Angelina Jolie who will take on the role of Maria Callas, one of the greatest opera singers ever. The title of the feature film will simply be “Maria”.

According to the widespread description, Maria will tell the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic life of the greatest opera singer ever. Her story will linger in particular in her account of the last days of her life in 1970 in Paris.

The project is written by Steven Knight (who previously worked on “Spencer,” “Peaky Blinders,” “Eastern Promises”). Pablo Larraín himself has recently worked on another biopic, Spencer, which told a fragment of Lady Diana’s life.

The director said:

The possibility of combining my greatest passions, which are cinema and opera, is something I have long wanted. Doing all this with Angelina, who is a great artist and very curious, is a very fascinating opportunity.

While Angelina Jolie said:

It is a great responsibility for me to take on the role of the Maria Callas, and I will give everything to accept this challenge. Pablo Larraín is a great director, and having the opportunity to work with him and Steven Knight is a dream.


