Angelina Jolie will be Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain’s film

TOngelina Jolie is ready to return to the cinema as a leading actress. The 47-year-old star will be the interpreter of Mariathe next film by director Pablo Larraín dedicated to the opera singer Maria Callas. A film based on true accounts that will tell the “tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the greatest opera singer in the world, relived and reimagined during her last days in 1970 Paris” reports a statement published by the magazine People.

Maria Callas, the unforgettable queen of opera

The Greek-born artist died in 1977 of a heart attack in Paris. He was only 53 years old and with his voice he had conquered the world. Maria’s screenplay was written by Steven Knight, the same screenwriter who wrote for Larraín Spencer, the 2021 film starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. For Larraín, in fact, it is a new biopic after Jackie of 2016, played by Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy OnassisAnd Spencer with Kristen Stewart.

Angelina Jolie: “A dream”

“I take the responsibility of recounting Mary’s life and legacy very seriously. I will give everything possible to face the challenge »: this is how the Hollywood star commented on the new role that awaits her. A role that sees her return to the set as an actress afterwards Without Blood, his fifth film as a director. “Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. Having the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a screenplay by Steven Knight, is a dream. ”

Brave and curious artist

Larraín is also thrilled to have Jolie in his cast. “Having the chance to combine my two deepest and most personal passions, cinema and opera, was a long-awaited dream,” said the Chilean director. “Do this with Angelina, an extremely courageous and curious artist, it is a fascinating opportunity. A real gift ».

