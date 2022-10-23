Angelina Jolie will be María Callas in Pablo Larraín’s next film

Angelina Jolie will play the soprano María Callas in the film “María”, the next ‘biopic’ directed by the Chilean Pablo Larraín after the premiere of “Spencer”.

The film will review the life of Callas (1923-1977) with its lights and shadows, painting her career as a “tumultuous, beautiful and tragic” journey from its beginnings to its last days in Paris, during the 1970s.

The filmmaker has not hidden the emotion that this project arouses since it combines his “two great passions”, cinema and opera.

“Doing it with Angelina, a brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A true gift,” she added in a statement.

Likewise, the character could give Jolie a lot of joy, since the last two biographical films that Larraín has directed achieved Oscar nominations for their protagonists: Kristen Stewart got it last year for “Spencer”, based on the life of Lady Di; and Natalie Portman did the same in 2016 with “Jackie,” about Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

For his part, the director was also nominated for the Hollywood Academy Awards in 2012 for “No”, which was Chile’s first nomination for best international film.

In addition to Larraín, who will assume the direction, the project has already confirmed the signing of Steven Knight (“Spencer”, “Peaky Blinders”) to take charge of the script.

Born in the USA but of Greek origin, Callas (New York, 1923) was the most relevant opera singer of the 20th century. Known as “La Divina” for her soprano voice tone and command of “bel canto”, the artist’s wide vocal range and her charisma led her to star in all kinds of works, such as “Carmen”, “Lady Macbeth” and “Gilda”.

Although he was born in the US, his career developed between America and Europe. She was trained in Greece, very pressured by her mother, and after jumping on the stages of cities like Athens, Chicago and New York she found her prestige in Italy, where she debuted at the imposing Verona Arena.

Although the end of her career was marked by the deterioration of her voice, Callas continued to be considered the most important woman in opera and inspired the careers of Montserrat Caballé, Joan Sutherland and Leyla Gencer, among others.