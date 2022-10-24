Angelina Jolie will be Maria Callas in the new biopic by Pablo Lerraìn

It was announced today that Angelina Jolie will interpret Maria Callas in Maria, a biopic about the life of the iconic opera singer. Variety reports that the film will chronicle the artist’s last days in Paris in the 1970s.

Maria Callas, born in America in 1923 but raised in Greece since the age of 13, was one of the most famous soprano of the 20th century. During her career she struggled with several vision problems, which led her to a state of near complete blindness. Callas has also been at the center of a number of scandals, such as an alleged rivalry with fellow soprano Renata Tebaldi and a relationship with Aristotle Onassis.

Maria will be directed by Pablo Larraín (Spencer, Jackie) while the screenplay will be edited by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders). Knight had previously worked with Larraìn on his own script Spencer (2021), film about the life of Lady Diana Spencer (played by Kristen Stewart)

Speaking of the new role, Angelina Jolie said: “I take the responsibility of staging the life of Maria Callas very seriously. I will give everything I can to meet this challenge. Pablo Larrain is a director I have long admired. Having the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream. “

“Combining my two deepest and most personal passions, cinema and opera, is the realization of a dream that I have been cultivating for some time”added Larraín. “Making this film with Angelina, an extremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A true gift “.

Angelina Jolie’s last appearance on the big screen dates back to last year, when the actress played the character of Thena in Marvel’s Eternals (2021). At the moment No further details have been announced regarding the cast and release date from Maria.

