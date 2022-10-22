Angelina Jolie will be Maria Callas in the new film by Pablo Larraín- Corriere.it

The film by the Chilean director will retrace the lights and shadows of the life of the great soprano of Greek origin. The diva: Give everything I can to face this challenge

Angelina Jolie interpreter the soprano

Maria Callas

in Maria, the next biographical film directed by the Chilean Pablo Larran. The film will retrace the life of Callas (1923-1977) with his own lights and shadowsportraying his career as a journey tumultuous, beautiful and tragic from his beginnings to his last days in Paris, in the 70s. The director did not hide the emotion that this project arouses as it combines its two great passioni, cinema and opera. Do it with Angelina, an artist courageous and curious, a fascinating opportunity. A real treat, she added in a note.

I take very seriously the responsibility to tell the life and collect the legacy of Mary – confessed the diva Jolie -. Give everything I can to meet this challenge. Pablo Larran a director who I admire time ago. Have the chance to tell Mary’s story with him, and with one film script from Steven Knight, a dream. The character of the great soprano could give Jolie a lot of joy, since the last two biographical films that Larran directed they received Oscar nomination for their protagonists: Kristen Stewart got it last year for Spencerbased on the life of Lady Di

; And Natalie Portman did the same in 2016 with Jackie, on former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. For his part, the director was also nominated for the Hollywood Academy Awards in 2012 for NoChile’s first nomination as best movie international.

