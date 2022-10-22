Angelina Jolie will be Maria Callas in the new film by Pablo Larrain

THE STATEMENTS OF ANGELINA JOLIE – Angelina Jolie commented on the announcement for the new role: “I take very seriously the responsibility of telling the life and collecting Maria’s legacy. I will give everything I can to face this challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I admire to have the chance to tell Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream. ” Steven Knight will take care of the screenplay who, besides having collaborated with Larrain writing “Spencer”, is the mind behind the cult TV series “Peaky Blinders”.

Angelina Jolie will then return to the camera, where we last saw her on the Marvel superhero team of “Eternals” in 2021. Meanwhile, she is hard at work to complete her fifth directorial film, “Without Blood”. filmed between Rome and Puglia, based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco “Without blood”.

CINEMA AND OPERA, LARRAIN’S PASSIONS – About his new project Pablo Larraín explained: “Having the chance to combine my two deepest and most personal passions, cinema and opera, has been a long-awaited dream. Doing this with Angelina, an extremely courageous and curious, it is a fascinating opportunity. A real gift “. The last two biographical films made by Larraìn he directed have earned Oscar nominations for his protagonists: Kristen Stewart in 2021 for “Spencer”, based on the life of Lady Diana, the rebel princess and Natalie Portman in 2016 with “Jackie”, about Jackie Kennedy Onassis. The director also had an Academy Award nomination in 2012 for “No”, Chile’s first ever for Best International Film.

ON THE CALLAS – Among the projects that came to the cinema focused on Maria Callas, we remember the film by Franco Zeffirelli, “Callas Forever”, with Fanny Ardant, her last three months of life, and the documentary by Tom Volf “Maria by Callas”, with unpublished images , private recordings and archival footage of his shows.