Angelina Jolie will be Maria Callas in the next ‘biopic’ of Pablo Larraín

First it was Natalie Portman playing Jackie Kennedy (jackie2016), then Kristen Stewart as Lady Di (spencer2021), and now Angelina Jolie will be Pablo Larraín’s Maria Callas in the biopic about the most important opera singer of the 20th century. The Chilean director thus closes a trilogy in which he explores the lives of some of the most influential women of the last century.

A specialist in showing an intimate and emotional perception of the icons he draws in his films, Larraín immerses himself in the tragic story of the soprano who revived the bel canto.

Marked by the tortuous sentimental relationship she had with the Greek tycoon Aristotle Onassis (the lover for whom she abandoned everything and who ended up leaving her for Jackie Kennedy), Callas’s life has always been a media gold mine that has served to increase her legend.

“Having the opportunity to combine my two most personal and deepest passions, cinema and opera, has been a dream I have longed for,” explained the Chilean director.

The precious versatility of her voice, her beautiful figure characterized by that tragic and delicate air, and the emotional and interpretative capacity of her performances, make Maria Callas a fascinating character worthy of admiration. Angelina Jolie will face the responsibility of completing the chiaroscuro of her story.

“I take Maria’s life and legacy very seriously. I will give everything I can to rise to the challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have admired for a long time. Having the opportunity to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream,” the actress said in a statement upon hearing the news.

According to information published by The Hollywood ReporterLarraín once again has Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders and screenwriter at spencerto shape the libretto.

Jolie, whose latest news about her life has been marked by controversies with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, has spent a few years in which her role in the Seventh Art has oscillated towards a balance between more personal projects as a director (unbroken, First they killed my father either by the sea) and producer (The Breadwinner), with other more commercial ones (maleficent, Eternals either Kung Fu Panda 3) as an actress. In this way, the 47-year-old actress puts herself in the hands of the Chilean director to star in an auteur film that will presumably compete for the greatest recognition.

“Doing this with Angelina, an extremely brave and curious artist, is an exciting opportunity. A real gift”, Larraín thanked.

The biopic about the Greek-American soprano will be called Maria and, although it does not yet have a release date, its filming is expected to start next summer and that it can be presented for the 2024 awards season and festivals.