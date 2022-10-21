Angelina Jolie will be Maria Callas in the next film by Chilean director Pablo Larraín

After Natalie Portman And Kristen Stewart Chilean director Pablo Larraín, who directed the films Jackie, Spencer, No and Neruda, today announced his next film Maria on the life of Maria Callas who will have as protagonist Angelina Jolie. Maria will tell the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the greatest opera singer in the world, relived and reimagined during his last days in 1970s Paris.

The film is written by Steven Knight (Spencer, Peaky Blinders, Eastern Promises) and produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle company, Juan de Dios Larraín for Fabula Pictures, and Jonas Dornbach for Komlizen Film. “Having the opportunity to combine my two deepest and most personal passions, cinema and opera, it was a long awaited dream – said Pablo Larrain- Doing this with Angelina, an extremely courageous and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A true gift “. “I take very seriously the responsibility of telling the life and collecting the legacy of Maria – confessed Angelina Jolie – I will give everything I can to meet this challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. Having the chance to tell Maria’s story with him, and with a screenplay by Steven Knight, is a dream ”.