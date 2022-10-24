Angelina Jolie will be Maria Callas, Pablo Larraìn has chosen her for his new biopic

Angelina Jolie will be Maria Callas in the biopic directed by Pablo Larraìn who will tell the story of the most famous soprano in the world.

The time has come Angelina Jolie to return to the set, but this time not as a director, but as a protagonist. The actress was chosen by the Chilean director Pablo Larraìn to interpret Maria Callas in the biopic about the most famous opera singer in the world.

The choice of Pablo Larraìn

Title of the work will be “Maria“and it will be an intense and intimate story of the great opera diva born in America, but of Greek origins, who has become a myth by treading the most prestigious stages in the world and also known for her tormented love affairs, such as the story with the shipowner Aristotle Onassis, later married to Jackie Kennedy, after the death of the President in an attack that marked the history of the United States. The director, already accustomed to the genre, has in fact signed films such as Spencer, recounting the days of Lady Diana, played by Kristen Stewart, at Balmoral and again directed Natalie Portman in Jackie, recounting the personality of John Fitzgerald Kennedy’s wife. On his next film effort Larraìn said:

I had the opportunity to combine two of my greatest passions, cinema and opera. I have dreamed of it for a very long time and being able to make it happen with Angelina, an extremely courageous and curious artistit’s really charming, a real gift

The emotion of Angelina Jolie

The actress, excited about this new project, which sees her return to the cinema after the character in Marvel’s Eternals, said:

I take this responsibility very seriously towards Mary’s life and artistic legacy. I will do my best to rise to the challenge. Pablo is a director I’ve always loved. Being able to tell this story with him, with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream for me.

The actress, meanwhile, waiting to start filming the biopic, will be back on the big screen in a role that most people already know, in fact she will be in Maleficent: Mother of alla faeriesthird film inspired by the fairy tale of Sleeping Beauty, where Jolie plays Maleficent, who has become an evil witch, while Princess Aurora has the face of Elle Fanning.