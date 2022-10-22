Angelina Jolie will be Maria Callas, the actress: “A fascinating challenge”

The film tells the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the greatest opera singer in the world

Angelina Jolie will be Maria Callas. Director Pablo Larrain has announced his next film “Maria” about the life of the Greek soprano of American descent and has lend the face the Oscar-winning actress was chosen. The film tells the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the greatest opera singer in the world, relived and reimagined during her last days in 1970s Paris.

The actress is ready for the new role: “I’ll give it my all”

“I will give everything I can to face this fascinating challenge – said the actress Lara Croft -. I take the responsibility of telling life and collecting Callas’ legacy very seriously. Larrain is a director that I have admired for a long time and for me it is a dream to be able to tell the story of Maria with him and with the screenplay by Steven Knight ”.

Director Larrain: “Jolie a curious and courageous artist”

The director is thrilled to be able to direct Jolie: “I can combine my two deepest passions: cinema and opera. For me it is a dream to be able to do this with Angelina, a curious and courageous and curious artist ”.