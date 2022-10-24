Angelina Jolie will be the divine Maria Callas (20 years after Fanny Ardant)

Angelina Jolie will be Maria Callas in her first biopic

Angelina Jolie is warming her voice: it will be she who will take on the role of the “divine” Maria Callas, the most famous soprano in history, born in New York on December 2, 1923 and who died prematurely at the age of 53 on September 16, 1977 in a Paris hotel. The film, titled Mariawill be the Chilean director’s next female biopic Pablo Larraín which in 2016 he told in Jackie – with the face of Natalie Portman – the former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, who, being widowed by President John, married Aristotle Onassis in 1968, the man who ruined Callas’ life.

Thanks to that performance, Portman was nominated for an Oscar, just like Kristen Stewart for SpencerLarraín’s film released last year that brought the sad soul of Princess Lady D to the big screen. Now she hopes to do the same with Angelina Jolie who, becoming Maria Callas, will play the first biographical role of her career.

Maria Callas Sunset Boulevard / Getty Images

“A great responsibility”

The announcement, which arrived close to World Opera Day (25 October) and about a year before the centenary of the birth of Callas, immediately aroused a lot of interest with all the fans of Angelina Jolie who can’t wait to see her relive the “tumultuous, beautiful and tragic” journey of the Greek artist in a biographical film that will retrace her life between lights and shadows. For her part (to stay on the subject), the actress declared that she accepted this acting challenge with great joy: “I take the responsibility of fulfilling this complex role very seriously that was entrusted to me and I will put all my effort to do justice to the intense story of Maira Callas and to tell the legacy she left us. I will give everything I can to meet the challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have admired for a long time and working with a screenplay written by Steven Knight is a dream for me.“.

“Angelina is a gift to me”

Pablo Larraín he also expressed his enthusiasm: “With this film I finally fulfilled a dream that I had been hoping to achieve for a long time, that is combining my two greatest passions, one for cinema and one for opera. Working, then, with an actress of the caliber of Angelina Jolie, a courageous and curious artist, was a gift more“.