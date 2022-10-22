Angelina Jolie will be the protagonist of the new film by Pablo Larraín: she will adapt a biopic of the soprano Maria Callas

As reported by the international media dead linethe actress Angelina Jolie will be the new protagonist “Maria”the next biographical film of the national director Paul Larrainwhich will be based on the American soprano of Greek origin, Mary Callas.

After having worked with Natalie Portman (“Jackie”) and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), Larraín has already defined his next feature film with another great Hollywood star.

In the new film, “Maria”, the renowned actress will play the singer who surprised everyone between the 40s and 70s with her vocal ability and her complex story of life.

About this new project, Larraín stated: “Having the opportunity to combine my two greatest passions, such as cinema and opera, is a dream come true. Also doing it with Angelina, who is a very brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity, a real gift”, he pointed.

Meanwhile, the actress affirmed that she takes the role of Maria Callas “responsibly” and praised Pablo Larraín saying that he is “a director I have admired for a long time”.

For his new film, the national filmmaker will team up again with the screenwriter Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”) after his time with “Spencer”.