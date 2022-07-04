Angelina Jolie will direct Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir in Without Blood

Digital Millennium

/ 09.06.2022 16:48:47





The actress Angelina Jolie will direct her fifth production cinematographic with the film Without Blood, starring her friend, actress Salma Hayek and actor Demián Bichir. Said tape will be Angelina Jolie’s debut as a director with the production of Fremantle, a company with which she has a three-year contract.

Through social networks, Salma Hayek shared her emotion when announcing her participation in the film Without Bloodalong with his two great friends: Angelina Jolie and the Mexican Demián Bichir.

Without Blood It will be Angelina Jolie’s fifth production, since the actress worked as a director, producer and screenwriter in other feature films such as Unbroken, In the Land of Blood and Honey, By the Sea and Memories of a Girl from Cambodia.

This is what we know about ‘Without Blood’

In accordance with dead linethe movie Without Blood has already started his photography work in southern Italy and Rome. The film is an adaptation of Alessandro Baricco’s 2008 novel about the life of Nina, a woman who grew up with the trauma of seeing her father murdered and is determined to do something in her memory.

For its part, Angelina Jolie shared being very excited about the production of Without Bloodbecause the author of the novel entrusted him with his story to bring it to the big screen.

“I am honored to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to the cinema, and that Alessandro Baricco has entrusted me with the adaptation of his book, with its unique poetry and emotion and his way of seeing war and the questions it raises. about what we look for after a trauma or an injustice”, revealed Angelina Jolie.

Because the film is in production, it is expected to hit theaters over the course of 2023 or 2024. Being the second time that Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek work together for a film, since their first project together was in Eternals from Marvel.

From Eternals, Salma Hayek revealed that she made a good friendship with Angelina Jolieand even during the 55th birthday of the Veracruz, Angelina Jolie joined the Mexican tradition of throwing the birthday boy towards the cake.

wgp

​