Angelina Jolie will go to Puglia to shoot a film based on Senza blood, a novel by Alessandro Baricco

Puglia will be the backdrop to Angelina Jolie’s next film. To set some scenes of the film adaptation of the novel by Alessandro Baricco Without blood will be Martina Franca

Puglia is for everyone a land of olive trees and trulli, of sea, sun and wind, recalling an old phrase. There Puglia is also a land of cinemawhich between the green and dry land of the Tavoliere has marked the places with films such as Gospel according to Matthew by Pasolini, Stardust by Alberto Sordi, Roaming Mines by Ferzan Ozpetek e Tolo Tolo by Checco Zalone. The list is long, but she doesn't seem to be tired of adding big names in cinema who choose the Apulian land as the setting for some scenes of the film. Martina Franca it was in fact chosen as the right place to shoot some scenes of Angelina Jolie's next film Without Blood.

Angelina Jolie, director in Italy for Without Blood deepening Angelina Jolie bought the rights to “Senza blood” in Baricco Angelina Jolie he had already made an inspection in the town of Martina Franca and Torre Chianca. On that trip, made last March, accompanied by one of her daughters, she would have fallen in love with the Apulian land and she would have decided to shoot her film there Without Blood. The film, of which Angelina Jolie is the director, is inspired to the novel of the same name by the writer Alessandro Baricco, Bloodless. Published in 2002, the novel centers on Nina, the daughter of a farmer, and is set after the war. After witnessing the murder of her father and brother, she survives her murder hidden in a trap door. Years later she, now grown up, she will find one of the perpetrators of that crime and will finally have the opportunity to look him in the eyes of her. In 2017 Angelina Jolie had bought the rights to the novel, looking for the right moment to kick off the project. The signing of a three-year agreement with the production house Fremantlestep that heralds the arrival of the film.

Ukraine, Angelina Jolie surprise visiting Lviv: VIDEO The arrival of Angelina Jolie was also confirmed by the councilor of the Municipality of Martina Franca Gianfranco Palmisano: “Angelina Jolie will shoot some scenes of her film for Martina Without blood, based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco Bloodless. Our beautiful historic center will be the set of the Hollywood star’s film in the coming weeks. It is not the first time that a film has been shot in Martina but it is the first time that our city has been chosen by a very prestigious international film production. The historic center will go to the big screen all over the world with an important image and economic return “, he writes on Facebook.

Angelina Jolie’s new film Without Bloodwhat do we know The new film by Angelina Jolie does not have great details. What is certain is that Italy will host the scenes of the film not only in Martina Franca and Torre Chianca, but also in Rome and Matera, jewel of Basilicata. Filming in the Apulian town should begin in the first days of June, but it is not yet known whether the protagonists of the film will be Italian or foreign actors, more or less known. However, the presence of a production company known as Fremantle could indicate an important cast.

Cinema From Pasolini to Checco Zalone, 10 films set in Puglia Sea, hills, countryside, art: the longest region of Italy is the perfect setting for many stories that have spanned sixty years of Italian cinema “The Gospel according to Matthew” (Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1964). Pasolini would have liked to film between Israel and Palestine, in the original places of the Gospel, but the idea proved impractical and led the director to choose Southern Italy. Numerous scenes are set in Puglia: Ginosa, Massafra, Manduria, Castel del Monte , Santeramo and Gioia del Colle: in the photo the castle where the episode of Herod and Salome was filmed. “Our Lady of the Turks” (Carmelo Bene, 1968). When Salento was not yet the holiday house it is today, Carmelo Bene chose Otranto to set this medieval tale that intertwines with the psychological introspection of the protagonist. An experimental film, objectively complicated, “impervious to any kind of logical or rational interpretation” (Morandini), which defines the greatness of the artist originally from Campi Salentina, in the province of Lecce. “Stardust” (Alberto Sordi, 1973). The misadventures of a company of avanspectacle comedians in Southern Italy liberated by the Americans: much of the film is set in Bari, with many scenes in the splendid Petruzzelli Theater and outdoors (here, for example, we are in Piazza dell’Ogeditria, full historical center with magnificent sea views).