Angelina Jolie will have full custody of the children, the court dismisses Brad Pitt’s appeal

The judge John Ouderkirk he had provisionally granted joint custody of his five minor children, two adopted Pax, 17, and Zahara, 16, and three biologics, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, in Pitt in May. The ex-wife’s lawyers, however, had asked for his disqualification, effectively annulling the previous sentence. In September, the Hollywood star immediately filed an appeal with the California Supreme Court through his lawyers for a complete review of the case.

Jolie’s team had gotten the ousting of Ouderkirk, the couple’s private judge for years, for failing to inform the actress’s lawyers of her involvement in some ongoing legal proceedings with Pitt’s advisers. This would have made him less “objective” and less “impartial” in his decisions: “Ouderkirk has violated his ethical obligations and is now ineligible to serve as a temporary judge in the case …”, Jolie’s lawyers said.

“We will continue to do whatever is legally possible,” Pitt’s lawyers told People, who has no intention of giving up.

A few weeks ago Angelina Jolie chose to sell her 50% of Château Miraval, the French castle with an adjoining winery in Tenute del Mondo owned by the couple, where the two got married and swore eternal love, sanctioning the final farewell to Brad Pitt.


