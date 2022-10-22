Angelina Jolie will play Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín’s film

The actress and director Angelina Jolie will play the soprano Maria Callas in the movie Mariathe next biopic directed by the Chilean Pablo Larrain after the premiere of Spencer.

The film will review the life of Callas (1923-1977), with its lights and shadows, portraying his career as a “tumultuous, beautiful and tragic” journey from his beginnings to his last days in Paris during the 1970s.

Soprano Maria Callas wins biopic starring Angelina Jolie Photograph: ESTADÃO COLLECTION

The filmmaker does not hide the emotion that this project arouses, as it combines his “two great passions”, cinema and opera.

“Doing it with Angelina, a brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A real gift,” she added in a statement.

Likewise, the character could give Jolie a lot of joy, as the last two biopics Larraín directed were nominated for an Oscar for their leads: Kristen Stewart got it last year for “Spencer”, based on the life of Lady Di; and Natalie Portman did the same in 2016 with Jackie, about Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

In turn, the director was also nominated for the Hollywood Academy in 2012 for No, which was Chile’s first nomination for best international film.

Continues after advertising

In addition to Larraín, who will assume the direction, the project has already confirmed the hiring of Steven Knight (Spencer, Peaky Linders) to take over the script.

Born in the USA, but of Greek origin, Maria Callas (New York, 1923) was the most important opera singer of the 20th century. Known as Divina for her soprano voice and mastery of “bel canto” and her wide vocal range and charisma led her to star in works of all kinds. , as Carmen, Lady Macbeth and Gilda.

Although he was born in the USA, his career developed between America and Europe. Trained in Greece, under great pressure from his mother, and after jumping on stages in cities such as Athens, Chicago and New York, he found prestige in Italy, where he made his debut at the imposing Arena in Verona.

Continues after advertising

Although the end of her career was marked by the deterioration of her voice, Callas continued to be considered the most important woman in opera and inspired the careers of Montserrat Caballé, Joan Sutherland and Leyla Gencer, among others.