Angelina Jolie will play Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín’s next biopic

Angelina Jolie returns to the set. After months and months of family turmoil, due to the aftermath of the divorce from Brad Pitt, a new challenge presents itself for the 47-year-old Californian diva, but this time professional.

Not a blockbuster like Eternalsbut an intimate and intense biopic, Mariaon the world star of opera, the sublime Callas, in her last days in Paris, in the 1970s. The project is signed by Pablo Larraín, who for the occasion has chosen to return to work with screenwriter Steven Knight. He is the pen who made the script for Spencerthe tormented tale of the weekend in Balmoral during which Princess Diana decided to divorce her then Prince (now King) Charles.

The filmmaker also brought it to the big screen Jackie with Natalie Portman, a figure in some way linked to the singer because in the past she had a relationship with Aristotle Onassis, whom the former First Lady married in a second marriage, five years after the attack on her husband and president John Fitzgerald.

«I had the opportunity – explains the Chilean director – to combine two of my greatest passions, cinema and opera. I have dreamed of it for a very long time and being able to make it happen with Angelina, an extremely courageous and curious artistit’s really fascinating, a real gift ».

The diva echoes him: “I take this responsibility very seriously towards Mary’s life and artistic legacy. I will do my best to rise to the challenge. Pablo is a director I’ve always loved. To be able to tell this story with him, with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream for me ».

This figure is nothing short of epic: the Greek soprano born in America has really left a mark indelible in the musical panorama of his time, treading the most prestigious stages in the world and crowding the gossip magazines with multiple scandals. It has that dramatic intensity that the filmmaker likes so much and it will be precisely his contradictions that come to the surface. She also remembers her for the competition with her Italian colleague Renata Tebaldi and for the adversities she faced during her existence, including health problems that almost led to blindness.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie is preparing to wear already familiar artistic clothes: she will once again lend her voice to the Tiger of Kung Fu Panda for the fourth chapter of the animated cult and will once again be the (evil?) queen of fairy tales for Maleficent: Mother of alla faeriesthird film based on the fairy tale de The Sleeping Beautywith Aurora played by Elle Fanning.

