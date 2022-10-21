Angelina Jolie will play Maria Callas in the new Larrain film

Angelina Jolie will star in the film about Maria Callas (Maria) directed by Pablo Larraìn, with screenplay by Steven Knight. A biopic on the life of the famous soprano. The film is produced by The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle company. Let’s find out the statements of the actress and director together.

Angelina Jolie and Larrain in a film about the life of Maria Callas

Chilean director Pablo Larraín is known to many for feature films such as Spencer (with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana) e Jackiwith Natalie Portman playing Jackie Kennedy.

He also directed and produced the Apple series Liseys’ Story, based on the Stephen King novel. Other major directorial credits include Ema , Neruda The Club And No. And now?

Today he declared what his next film will be. It is about Maria, based on the life of one of the best known characters of contemporary opera: Maria Callas. To interpret it, the Oscar winner Angelina Jolie.

Pablo Larraín said:

“Having the opportunity to combine my two deepest and most personal passions, cinema and opera, was a long-awaited dream. Doing this with Angelina, an extremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A true gift “.

Angelina Jolie on Maria Callas: “I’ll give everything I can”

The actress seems more than aware of the greatness represented by the character who will play in Larraìn’s film. In this regard you have in fact declared:

“I take the responsibility of recounting life and collecting Mary’s legacy very seriously. I will give everything I can to meet this challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. Having the chance to tell Maria’s story with him, and with a screenplay by Steven Knight, is a dream ”.

“La Callas” – and this he said Riccardo Muti the day after the soprano’s untimely death –

“He was almost an immortal person embodied in the lyric art. Maria Callas was singing what Toscanini was for conducting ”.

(attested on the official website Auditorium parco della musica Ennio Morricone)

His real name? Maria Anna Sofia Cecilia Kalogheropoulos.

The daughter of a Greek pharmacist who immigrated to New York became, after many sacrifices, one of the most prestigious and famous soprano in the world.

This is the theme of the new film by Pablo Larraín, which will see Angelina Jolie in the role of our protagonist.

“She was exploited as an enfant prodige; she did not live childhood, just as she did not live youth. That’s why she burned herself in this desire of her finally fulfilled of madness, of fun, with Aristotle Onassis. He made her experience what she had never experienced before her “

To tell it is the journalist Alfonso Signorini, author of a novel about Maria Callas which, from the title itself, reveals not a little about the existence, the temperament of this great artist. The volume is called Callas’s novel is too proud, too fragile.

A long time, many ups and downs, between stage and everyday life. A life full of passions, turmoil, wonders and tragedies. Its history spanned the years that pass from 1923 to 1977.

The greatest opera singer in the world will appear on the big screen in an elaboration that will see her move in her final days: Paris of the 70s.

The rest of the team

The screenwriter writes the film Steve Knight (already known, among the examples for: Peaky Blinders, Eastern Promises). It will be to produce Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle company, Juan de Dios Larraín for Fabula Pictures, e Jonas Dornbach for Komlizen Film.

Angelina Jolie recently appeared in the Marvel movie Eternals and in the Warner Bros. those Who Wish Me Dead . He is currently in post-production on Without blood his fifth feature film as a director and the first with his new three-year contract with Fremantle, announced in March.

She is represented by WME and attorneys Robert Offer and Lindsey Strasberg of Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.