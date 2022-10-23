Angelina Jolie will play opera singer Maria Callas in the biopic

Angelina Jolie will play opera singer Maria Callas in a new biopic.

The 47-year-old actress will play the role of the American-born Greek soprano in the film ‘Maria’, which is directed by ‘Spencer’ director Pablo Larrain.

The film will be based on true tales and will tell the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the famous opera singer, reimagined during his last days in 1970s Paris.

Oscar nominee Steven Knight wrote the film, and Pablo’s brother Juan de Dios Larrain is producing the biopic for Fabula Pictures.

The 46-year-old director said: “Having the chance to combine my two deepest and most personal passions, cinema and opera, has been a long-awaited dream.

“Doing this with Angelina, an extremely courageous and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A real gift. “

Jolie added: “I take responsibility for Mary’s life and legacy very seriously. I will give everything I can to rise to the challenge.

“Pablo Larrain is a director I have admired for a long time. To have a chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream. “

Callas was born in Manhattan and received her opera training in Greece when she was a teenager. Throughout her career she has faced a near-sightedness that almost blinded her and has been at the center of scandals in both her personal and professional life.

The star had an intense rivalry with Italian opera singer Renata Tabaldi and had an affair with shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis – who later left her for Jacqueline Kennedy (coincidentally, the subject of the 2016 Larrain film. “Jackie,” with Natalie Portman in the lead role).

She died of a heart attack at the age of 53 in 1977 after spending her final years living in solitary confinement in Paris.