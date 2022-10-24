Angelina Jolie will play soprano Maria Callas in biopic

Per

“Maria” will highlight the success and personal dramas of one of the greatest opera stars of all time. (Photo: Reproduction)

After directing successful biographies about Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (“Jackie”, 2016, with Natalie Portman) and Princess Diana (“Spencer”, 2021, with Kristen Stewart), Chilean Pablo Larraín will shoot a film about Maria Callas, one of the greatest opera stars of all time. To play the Greek-American soprano, the director, nominated for an Oscar for a foreign film for the historical drama “No” (2012), cast actress Angelina Jolie.

In the two previous biopics, Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart received best actress nominations for their two leads. Titled “Maria”, the feature will tell “the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic life story of the greatest opera singer in the world, relived and re-imagined during her last days in 1970s Paris”, according to the text of presentation. The screenplay is by Steven Knight (“Spencer” and the series “Peaky Blinders”).

“Having the chance to combine my two deepest and most personal passions, film and opera, is a long-awaited dream,” Larraín said in an interview with Variety. “Doing this with Angelina, an extremely brave and interested artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A real gift.”

The actress said she takes her “responsibility for Maria’s life and legacy” very seriously:

“I will give everything I can to face the challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I’ve admired for a long time. To have the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a screenplay by Steven Knight, is a dream come true.”

