Angelina Jolie will play the opera singer Maria Callas in a new film by Pablo Larraín

Angelina Jolie will give life to the soprano María Callas in the film “María”, the next ‘biopic’ directed by the Chilean Pablo Larraín after premiering “Spencer”.

The film will review the life of Callas (1923-1977) with its lights and shadows, painting her career as a “tumultuous, beautiful and tragic” journey. from its beginnings to its last days in Paris, during the 1970s.

The filmmaker has not hidden the emotion that this project arouses since it combines his “two great passions”, cinema and opera.

“Doing it with Angelina, a brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A real gift” Paul Larrain

Likewise, the character could give Jolie a lot of joy, since the last two biographical films that Larraín has directed achieved Oscar nominations for their protagonists: Kristen Stewart He got it last year for “Spencer”, based on the life of Lady Di; and Natalie Portman did the same in 2016 with “Jackie,” about Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

For its part, the director was also nominated for the Hollywood Academy Awards in 2012 for “No”, which was Chile’s first nomination for best international film.

In addition to Larraín, who will assume the direction, the project has already confirmed the signing of Steven Knight (“Spencer”, “Peaky Blinders”) to take charge of the script.

Born in the USA but of Greek origin, Callas (New York, 1923) She was the most relevant opera singer of the 20th century. Known as “The Divine” due to her soprano tone of voice and mastery of “bel canto”, the artist’s wide vocal range and her charisma led her to star in all kinds of works, such as “Carmen”, “Lady Macbeth” and “Gilda”.

Although he was born in the US, his career developed between America and Europe. She was educated in Greece, very pressured by her mother, and After jumping on the stages of cities like Athens, Chicago and New York, he found prestige in Italy, where he debuted at the imposing Verona Arena.

Despite the end of her career was marked by the deterioration of her voice, Callas continued to be considered the most important woman in opera and inspired the careers of Montserrat Caballé, Joan Sutherland and Leyla Gencer, among others.

