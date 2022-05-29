Entertainment

Angelina Jolie will record her new film “Without blood” in the south of Italy

The famous American actress Angelina Jolie will travel to southern Italy to shoot some scenes for her new film “Without Blood”, based on the Italian writer Alessandro Barricco’s novel of the same name.

Jolie will arrive in the next few days in the Italian town of Martina Franca, in the southern region of Apulia, to record in its historic center, reported this Wednesday the councilor for public works, Gianfranco Palmisano, who celebrated on his social networks the economic impact and of popularity it will have.

Likewise, the recording set will move through the Valle D’Itra region, located in the heel of the Italian boot and famous for its traditional houses with pointed white roofs called trulli and its beautiful landscapes.

The actress, winner of several Oscars, had already traveled to Italy last March to record with the director of the film in some areas of the southeastern coast of the country, known for its beautiful turquoise beaches.

Jolie bought the rights to the novel “Senza Sangue” by Alessandro Baricco in 2017 and will be in charge of producing, directing and starring in this film with the aim of bringing this story to an international audience.

