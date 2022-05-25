Entertainment

Angelina Jolie will record her new film “Without blood” in the south of Italy

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 6 1 minute read

famous american actress Angelina Jolie will travel to the south of Italy to film some scenes for his new movie “Without Blood”based on the novel by the Italian writer alessandro barrel of the same name.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here

Jolie will arrive in the next few days in the Italian town of Martina Francain the southern region of Pugliato record in its historic center, reported this Wednesday the councilor for public works, Gianfranco Palmisanowho celebrated the economic and popularity impact it will have on his social networks.

DISCOVER!

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Plot and curious facts

David Bowie, portrait of a versatile artist in “Moonage daydream”

This is Rachel Zegler’s outfit as Snow White

angelina jolie italy
Photo: EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Also, the recording set will move through the recording region. Itra Valleylocated in the heel of the Italian boot and famous for its traditional houses with pointed white roofs called trulli and its beautiful landscapes.

The actress, multiple Oscar winnerhad already traveled to Italy last March to record with the director of the film in some areas of the southeast coast of the country, known for its beautiful turquoise beaches.

Angelina Jolie
Photo: Courtesy

Jolie bought the rights to the novel “Senza Sangue” by Alessandro Baricco last 2017 and will be the responsible for producing, directing and starring in this film with the goal of bringing this story to an international audience.

* With information from EFE.

Follow us on:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

Source link

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 6 1 minute read

Related Articles

Alejandro Nones celebrates a romantic date with Geraldine Bazán in the heart of Paris

8 mins ago

PHOTOS – Cannes 2022: Shakira sublime with a simple but effective dress

10 mins ago

Shakira shows all her charms in this photo

19 mins ago

The light face cream that Natalie Portman uses

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button