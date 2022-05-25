Angelina Jolie will record her new film “Without blood” in the south of Italy

famous american actress Angelina Jolie will travel to the south of Italy to film some scenes for his new movie “Without Blood”based on the novel by the Italian writer alessandro barrel of the same name.

Jolie will arrive in the next few days in the Italian town of Martina Francain the southern region of Pugliato record in its historic center, reported this Wednesday the councilor for public works, Gianfranco Palmisanowho celebrated the economic and popularity impact it will have on his social networks.

Photo: EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Also, the recording set will move through the recording region. Itra Valleylocated in the heel of the Italian boot and famous for its traditional houses with pointed white roofs called trulli and its beautiful landscapes.

The actress, multiple Oscar winnerhad already traveled to Italy last March to record with the director of the film in some areas of the southeast coast of the country, known for its beautiful turquoise beaches.

Photo: Courtesy

Jolie bought the rights to the novel “Senza Sangue” by Alessandro Baricco last 2017 and will be the responsible for producing, directing and starring in this film with the goal of bringing this story to an international audience.

* With information from EFE.

