Angelina Jolie will shoot a film based on a book by Baricco in Italy

American actress Angelina Jolie will be in the south of the country for the recording of Without blooda film based on a novel by Alessandro barico.

More precisely, Jolie will arrive between the end of May and the beginning of June in the town of Martina Franca, in Puglia. According to her reports, the actress will participate in some scenes in the historic center of the town.

The one who revealed the information is the local Public Works and Tourism advisor, Gianfranco Palmisano, who celebrated the visit on his social networks due to the economic impact and popularity for his city. The politician is also a candidate for mayor in the June 12 elections.

In addition, they will record different scenes throughout the Valle D’Itra, a region located in the “heel of the boot” of the country, according to EFE. The area is famous for its traditional houses with pointed white roofs.

Angelina Jolie had already traveled to Italy in March to film the beaches of the country’s southeast for this film. The actress bought the rights to the novel, Senza Sangue, by Alessandro baricoin 2017 and will be in charge of producing, directing and starring in the film.