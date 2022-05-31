Angelina Jolie will shoot new film “Bloodless” in southern Italy

The famous actress American Angelina Jolie will travel to the south of Italy to film some scenes for his new film “Without Blood”, based on the novel by Italian writer Alessandro Barricco of the same name.

Jolie will arrive in an Italian town of Martina Franca, in the southern region of Apulia, to record in its historic center.

The information was released by Gianfranco Palmisano, councilor for public works, who also celebrated the economic and popularity impact it will have on his social networks.

Also, the recording set will move through the Valle D’Itra region, located at the heel of the Italian boot. Famous for its traditional houses with pointed white roofs called trulli and its beautiful landscapes.

The actress, winner of several Oscars, had already traveled to Italy last March to record with the director of the film in some areas of the southeastern coast of the country, known for its beautiful turquoise beaches.

Jolie bought the rights to Alessandro Baricco’s novel “Senza Sangue” in 2017. In addition, she will be in charge of producing, directing and starring in this film with the aim of bringing this story to an international audience.

Source: EFE

