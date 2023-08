The film ‘Salt’ will be telecast tonight at 10:05 pm on La1. Evelyn Salt, played by Angelina Jolie, is a CIA agent. Their work has been impeccable and hence, they have taken an oath of loyalty and honor to their country.





However, a defector accused Salt of being a Russian spy. From that moment on, Evelyn will fight desperately to prove her innocence and protect her and her husband’s lives…