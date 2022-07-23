Angelina Jolie wins a battle against Brad Pitt in the war for the French winery

Angelina Jolie won one legal battle against the ex-husband Brad Pitt in their war for the Chateau Miraval winery, where the two stars got married back in 2014. The couple took control of the renowned winery in 2008, when they moved into the castle which sits on its Provençal vineyard and since then Pitt has worked hard to transform the estate into a place that is simply breathtaking.

Jolie sold her stake to liquor giant Stoli, resulting in a series of lawsuits in the United States, France and Luxembourg with Pitt and their respective businesses and various business partners. During the latest of these legal wrangling, Jolie’s team sued Pitt, his business manager and his company, Mondo Bongo, to release documents.

The actor’s legal team fought tooth and nail to try to get the court to refuse Jolie’s request but, on Friday, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the star and her partners must turn in the aforementioned documents. to the plaintiff’s lawyers.

Sources close to Angelina Jolie told Page Six that Brad Pitt is letting his anger over the divorce and their stakes hinder the company’s success: “Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to become a partner in their business. They have top notch marketing and distribution. Brad can’t see past his hatred for Angelina. ”