Angelina Jolie wins a legal dispute against Brad Pitt

In early 2022 it was reported that the actor Brad Pitt had sued his wife Angelina Jolie for having disposed of its stake in the French winery Château Miravalwhere they were married in 2014, claiming that both agreed not to sell their holdings on the spot without the other’s permission. The press reported that the actress sold her part to the liquor manufacturer Stoli, owned by a Russian oligarch, for which she needed a series of documents in Pitt’s possession.

The actor further stated that he had “invested money and sweat” to build Miraval into one of the world’s leading rosé wine producers, generating annual revenues of more than $50 million, and accused Jolie of seeking “unearned windfall” for her work.

This started a legal dispute between both actors in the United States, France and Luxembourg, however, this legal dispute reached a verdict in the United States last Friday in Los Angeles, when the judge in charge of the case ruled in favor of Joliewhere it was defined who was the owner of the winery, which was bought by the couple in 2008 and now has an estimated value of 167 million dollars.

The actress’s lawyers successfully subpoenaed Pitt’s documents and his business manager, as Pitt’s legal team, despite fighting in court, a Los Angeles judge said the actor and his partners had to turn over all documents to Angelina’s team, which gave him the ruling in your favor.

Various sources close to the actress’s business team commented to Page Six that Pitt was carried away by “the grudge and anger he harbors from his 2019 separation” and that it allowed this to interfere with business, they also explained that being Stoli is a huge opportunity to grow the business.

“Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to be a partner in their business. He has top-notch marketing and distribution,” the insiders said.

