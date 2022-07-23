Angelina Jolie wins lawsuit against Brad Pitt, would keep the Chateau Miraval winery

The actress Angelina Jolie won the legal battle against her ex-husband Brad Pitton who would get the Chateau Miraval winery, place where they married in 2014 and which was in dispute after they separated, not only because of the property itself, but also because of the rosé wine company that is manufactured there.

Let us remember that the famous couple took control of the rosé wine company in 2008 when they moved into the chateau where their Provençal vineyard is locatedand later they married in the same place, where they also worked the land.

Notably Angelina Joie sold her stake in beverage giant Stoli, so Brad Pitt took over the company. Some time later, conflicts began between the famous, due to the businesses and businesses they had, which caused lawsuits in United States, France and Luxembourg.

In the couple’s latest confrontation, the team of lawyers from Angelina Jolie requested documents from Pitt, about his company in Mondo Bongo, although the actor’s lawyers did everything possible so that she does not have access to the company’s documents and correspondence.

Nevertheless, A judge in Los Angeles said that Brad Pitt and his partners must deliver the documents to Angelina’s lawyers and they will not be able to appeal the decision.which is why sources close to the actress revealed that Brad Pitt is getting carried away by his fury caused by separation with the famous, which affects his common sense.

“Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli (to be a partner in their business). They have top notch marketing and distribution. He just can’t see past his hatred of Jolie.” they explained, before revealing that the company has many possibilities to grow the business.

Although a source close to Brad Pitt revealed that Stoli’s deal is not only obvious, but he turned down an offer to sell them while he was still married to Angelina, Added to that he defended his idea of ​​not selling a part of the business, but only reinvesting the profits in the same company.

“The best way to preserve value for (their children) is for the parents to retain full ownership of this expanding and increasingly valuable asset.” explained the anonymous source. Recall that the couple has six children, they separated in 2016, after having been together since 2005.